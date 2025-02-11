Many twists and turns in FICAC Commissioner inquiry

[ FilePhoto ]

The hearing on the appointment and manner of appointment of Barbara Malimali as FICAC Commissioner is expected to wrap up soon.

Initially scheduled for two weeks, the inquiry has now entered its sixth week.

Senior Barrister Janet Mason says it is a relief that the proceedings are nearing completion.

“I’m happy that we are getting to an end. It’s been quite a difficult hearing with many twists and turns, but we are looking forward to the report writing.”

The Commissioner will have to complete his report by the first week of March.

Mason says all witness testimonies are expected to be completed this week.

She adds that next week will be dedicated to recalling some witnesses for cross-examination, including those from the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

She also reiterated that the inquiry remains closed to the public.

