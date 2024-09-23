Managing fishing efforts vital for Koro Island’s fish stock

A recent talanoa session held on Koro Island saw the Eastern Division Fisheries Officer, Mere Namudu emphasizing the critical role of managing fishing efforts to ensure the sustainability of fish stocks in the region.

Namudu states that effective fisheries management often involves determining the optimal fishing effort required to maintain a sustainable catch rate over time.

The Fisheries Officer stresses the need for accurate catch data to address the declining fish stocks around Koro Island and the availability of assistance.

“We always ask for catch data. The record of your earnings from the sea, the names, and distances you go to catch the fish. This will help in addressing fish shortages in Koro.”

She encourages the people of Koro to form cooperatives to maximize the benefits of fishery management efforts as the government is ready to assist but most of the assistance is provided only to cooperatives and not individuals because of ownership.

Koro Island District Officer Salanieta Baleigau echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the need for more training and awareness programs to help the local community understand the gravity of the situation.

“With concerted efforts from both the government and local communities, the hope is that these initiatives will lead to better management and preservation of Fiji’s marine resources for future generations.”

In order to address the problem, the Ministry of Fisheries intends to open a fisheries office in Koro and provide fishing wardens with additional fisheries awareness training in October.