Man pleads guilty to defrauding woman over house rental

A man has pleaded guilty to defrauding a woman over a house rental.

Daniel Vishal Kumar appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

On 20 September, Kumar posted a house for rent on Facebook while the victim was searching for a property. The woman contacted Kumar, who was posing as the owner of the house on Mead Road in Suva.

After viewing the property, the victim expressed interest in renting it and paid $500 to Kumar. He then told her to collect the receipt from Talasiga Road.

Despite several attempts, Kumar evaded her.

When the victim requested a refund, Kumar made excuses, prompting her to report the matter to police. He was subsequently arrested and today pleaded guilty to obtaining financial advantage by deception.

The court was informed that Kumar has a pending matter and a recent conviction. The Magistrate instructed the prosecution to update his file.

Kumar has been further remanded and is expected to appear again next Monday.

