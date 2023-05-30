Man involved in alleged robbery remanded

The Labasa Corrections Centre [Source: Fiji Corrections Service]

A 22-year-old man charged with one count each of arson, burglary and theft has been remanded at the Labasa Corrections Centre until June 7th.

The man was produced in the Savusavu Magistrates Court, in a special sitting yesterday.

He is alleged to have stolen items from the home of a 59-year-old retiree in Nabekavu, Labasa on May 12th , before setting fire to the property.

Investigators have also managed to recover some of the stolen items.