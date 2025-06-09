Man in critical condition following vehicle mishap

[File Photo]

A 20-year-old man from Korolevu Village in Navosa is admitted in critical condition at the Lautoka Aspen Hospital after falling off a moving vehicle on Tuesday night.

Police say the victim was travelling in the tray of a carrier with two others when the incident occurred.

They were heading from Korolevu Village towards Nubutautau Village in Ba when the driver allegedly changed speed suddenly, causing the man to be thrown backwards into the other passengers. All three fell from the vehicle as a result.

An 18-year-old farmer, also from Korolevu and seated in the tray, alerted the driver, who then transported the victims to the Bukuya Health Centre.

Two of the victims sustained minor injuries and were treated at Nadi Hospital before being discharged. The 20-year-old was later transferred to Lautoka Hospital, where he remains admitted in critical condition.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

