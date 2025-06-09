News

Man gets six-year jail term for raping wife

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 16, 2025 11:30 am

[file photo]

A 46-year-old man has been sentenced to six years for raping his wife.

The incident took place in Vanua Levu, and the sentence was handed down by the Labasa High Court.

The father of three committed the crime in July last year after returning from a social visit to his brother.

He forced himself on his wife despite her refusal to engage.

The court told the man that he breached a relationship of trust and committed these offenses when his children were present at home.

The judge also noted that this type of offending is prevalent in Fiji.

