Man gets life for brutally killing brother

The Lautoka High Court has sentenced Samisoni Vurumatana to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his younger brother.

The harrowing incident which took place on the 31st of January last year unfolded during a heated argument that ended in tragedy.

The court heard that the fatal confrontation began when Vurumatana questioned his brother about the neglect of their bullocks, expressing anger over their failure to be properly tended to.

The dispute escalated further when Vurumatana discovered that his younger brother had invited people into their home to watch movies.

Vurumatana, driven by rage proceeded to verbally berate his brother, ultimately leading to a senseless and violent act.

As his younger brother innocently stood in the kitchen, Vurumatana armed with a kitchen knife launched a vicious and unprovoked attack stabbing him multiple times.

During the sentencing, the court condemned Vurumatana’s actions highlighting the severity of the offense committed against his own blood.

The presiding judge emphasized that the convicted man had shown a complete lack of respect for human life branding the attack as cold-hearted and unprovoked.

The 34-year-old was sternly reminded that there could be no lawful justification for taking another human life, particularly in circumstances as chilling as this.

The judge handed down a life sentence to Vurumatana with a stipulation that a minimum of 16 years must be served before any consideration for parole or pardon be considered.