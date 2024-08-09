Man facing alleged murder charges to face court

[File Photo]

A man has been charged with allegedly murdering his 59-year-old grandmother.

The 25-year-old will appear in the Navua Magistrates Court today.

The incident is reported to have occurred in Naitonitoni, Navua, on June 24th.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime, Mesake Waqa, stated that the accused was arrested on June 25th and subsequently escorted to the Saint Giles Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

He was released back into police custody on August 6th.

After questioning, independent legal advice was sought from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, leading to the charge of murder being sanctioned.