A man charged with three counts of being found in possession of illicit drugs has pleaded not guilty to his charges in the Suva Magistrates Court.

Thakor Punja is charged with three counts of being found in possession of illicit drugs.

Defense lawyer, Iqbal Khan said that there was partial admission in count three and they will be challenging that.

The matter has been adjourned to July 19th.