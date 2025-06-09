Man arrested for online harassment and public humiliation

A 31-year-old farmer is now in custody for allegedly causing harm and publicly humiliating certain individuals through social media.

He was arrested in Nadi last night after a report was lodged against him at the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters in Suva.

Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu is remining social media users to exercise their right to freedom of speech and expression with caution.

Article continues after advertisement

He says social media users must act responsibly and sensibly when exercising their rights as they are subjected to limitations.

The CID Cybercrime Unit had traced the suspect and with the assistance of Namaka Police, managed to arrest him from an Apartment in Martintar, Nadi.

Tudravu warns that the Force now has the capabilities to trace and locate individuals who go online spreading hatred and harmful messages.

He is reminding individuals to be mindful and think before they post anything online.

He adds that individuals must respect other online users as the Police will not be taking reported cases of online abuse lightly.

The Commissioner says they are working closely with the Online Safety Commission Fiji in promoting online safety for everyone.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.