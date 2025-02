The man seen in a video allegedly stealing from an elderly man at a shopping complex in Nakasi has been arrested.

The suspect was arrested by the Eastern Division Task Force yesterday at the Sarava settlement in Wainibuku, Nakasi.

The alleged incident was captured on video by a concerned member of the public and shared on social media.

Article continues after advertisement

The suspect who is in his 30s is being questioned at the Nakasi Police Station.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link