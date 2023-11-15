Malolo battered by strong winds

The Malolo Group is currently experiencing strong winds accompanied by heavy rain.

Yanuya villager Joseva Ravouvou says there are no reports of any damage at this stage, as the youth and men in the village are monitoring the situation in case there is a need for assistance.

Ravouvou believes the strength of the wind being experienced may have the ability to damage farms.

Category 3 Severe Tropical Cyclone Mal entered Fiji Waters around midnight.