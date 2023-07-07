Malimali appointed temporary chair

Prominent Suva lawyer Barbara Malimali [Source: Twitter]

Prominent Suva lawyer Barbara Malimali has been appointed as the temporary chair of the Fijian Electoral Commission.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka made this announcement this afternoon.

The PM says this is a temporary appointment and Malimali will continue until a substantive appointment is made.

Former FijiFirst candidate Reginald Jokhan has also been named as a member of the commission.

More to follow.