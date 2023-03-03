Major upgrade along Queen’s Road to finish earlier

Major road upgrades along the Queen’s Road could be completed earlier than expected.

These include the 55 km of major road works from Ba to Wailotua in Wainibuka and the 24 km of Queens Road upgrade from the Korotogo roundabout to Namada village along the Coral Coast.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Officer Kamal Prasad says the work could be completed earlier due to the favorable weather in the west of Fiji.

“We expect the Queens Road work to finish around October or November, but that might finish earlier with the favorable weather on the western side.”

Prasad says another major focus is on completing the 10 bridges project around Viti Levu, with Toga bridge construction in Nausori expected to begin soon.