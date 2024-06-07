Major overhaul expected in the Force

The Home Affairs Minister has announced a significant overhaul of the Fiji Police Force in a move to restore public trust and enhance professionalism.

Minister Pio Tikoduadua says he is now awaiting for the appointment of a new Police Commissioner.

He states that the new commissioner who will be appointed by the Constitutional Offices Commission will play a critical role in driving the comprehensive reset of the Police Force.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister adds that this initiative aims to enhance the capability, professionalism and integrity of the Force through a new strategy and strengthened cooperation with the Australian Federal Police.



Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua

He says the AFP will provide guidance in critical areas like intelligence, human resources and strategic planning.

Tikoduadua reiterates that the Force requires a generational change which will be achieved by resetting its core values.

While placing emphasis on the reset of core values, Tikoduadua also underlined zero tolerance for officers who fail to comply with their duties.

“All FPF members will act with fairness, reasonableness courtesy, respect, and without discrimination or harassment in the course of their duties. All members will be held accountable, for their work and actions as Fijian Police Officers. The FPF will be transparent in all facets of their policing duties and members not complying will not be tolerated.”



Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew says the new reset will shape the way forward for the organization.

“Whoever comes as the new COMPOL has to follow, to be guided by the new reset and as you know in the previous years the organization has COMPOL that was from within Fiji but there were issues in regards to the intent, what they wanted to happen within the organization and the organization we have officers that have served longer than the commissioner that have come into lead the organization and usually there are opinions within the organization and when there are opinions and differences, things doesn’t come together.”

Fiji and Australia will establish a new Memorandum Of Understanding between Fiji Police and the Australian counterpart.

The new agreement will facilitate closer cooperation through a number of avenues including police exchanges between Fiji and Australia starting at executive level.