Major move for G9 on the horizon

Ioane Naivalurua, Viliame Naupoto and Mosese Bulitavu

Three new government Ministers and Assistant Ministers are expected to be sworn in tomorrow.

This could mark a significant development in Fiji’s political landscape.

Reliable sources have informed FBC News that members of the G9 bloc, Opposition Members who had publicly declared their support for Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka last year are among those likely to take on key roles.

Among the names proposed for ministerial positions are former high-ranking military officers which includes Ioane Naivalurua and Viliame Naupoto.

Mosese Bulitavu will also be sworn in as a Minister.

Aliki Bia, Ratu Josaia Niudamu and Naisa Tuinaceva are expected to be sworn-in as Assistant Ministers.

While their portfolios have not been confirmed, their inclusion signals a strategic approach to further strengthening the Coalition Government.

Prime Minister Rabuka is scheduled to address the media at 3pm tomorrow, likely providing further details on the appointments and outlining the government’s immediate priorities.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11am at the State House.

This move is part of Cabinet’s reshuffle which was announced by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The appointments will be closely watched, given their potential to influence the political dynamics and policy direction of the government.