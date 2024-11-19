Business

Major high-rise projects planned for Suva

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected]

November 19, 2024 4:14 pm

Two multimillion-dollar projects by Pacific Towers can be expected for Suva soon.

Construction Industry Council President Jon Orton says this will include an apartment building and a hotel building.

He says the developments will be in the heart of the capital city.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are working on the rezoning for a property in the middle of town that is going to have a 12-story hotel on it and a 10-story apartment block, and that is to meet the needs for Suva beds.”

Orton says for the first building, it will have 10 stories of hotel rooms and suites and two stories of public areas.

The apartment building, on the other hand, will have 10 floors of one, two, and three-bedroom self-contained apartments.

He says there will also be underground parking, a swimming pool, restaurants, spas, and fitness centers, as well as rooftop restaurants.

Orton adds he is optimistic these developments will address the need for more beds when travelers visit Suva.

He also says he believes that architects are working on finalizing some other big projects, and information will be revealed once ready.

Orton adds that the interest in new developments in the country looks positive, as a lot of developments are being undertaken in the tourism industry, particularly in the Western Division.

Statistics are not just numbers but stories and pain

GCC will not be independent anytime soon says Chair

Labasa, Fiji’s ‘next economic frontier’, says Kamikamica

Major high-rise projects planned for Suva

Overloaded wastewater systems threaten urban health

Lautoka Bus Stand to get facelift

Minister urges rich nations to support green transition

Authorities move to deport porn stars from Fiji

New restaurant creates employment opportunities

Survey reveals growing number of informal settlements in Nasinu

Cases of child abuse and neglect continues to rise

Political instability sends Vanuatu off to polls again

Michelle Yeoh regrets childlessness

Je Ne Regrette Rien composer dies aged 95

New faces expected for Fijiana sevens

US Senate panel to hold hearing on suspected Chinese hacking incidents

Pool draws out for Oceania 7s Championship

Fiji Bula Boys face a daunting challenge

Fiji U15 Basketball finishes 7th at FIBA Oceania Cup

Italy reaches BJK Cup Final

Saukuru rallies support for national rugby sides

Quincy Jones, Bond Producers honored

UK PM Starmer restarts trade talks with India

US Senate to consider measures blocking some arms sales to Israel

Bachelor nation matchmaker : Joan Vassos

Bee Gees star dies at 78

Thousands protesting New Zealand's Indigenous bill set to march to parliament

Fiji to face New Zealand in qualifiers semi-final

Police investigate alleged sacrilege and assault incident

Tina knowles denies beyoncé fee

Israeli strike hits central Beirut area

Tokona, 17, aims for top spot in championship

Vodafone outage continues, cause unknown

Acting Police Commissioner says they will assist in sex workers deportation

Fiji Hockey calls for support

GCC considers review of the term "Fijians"

Pacific Youth Academy for climate action launched

Minister urges rich nations to support green transition

Metal debris falls at Cowboys Stadium

France assists Fiji in disaster preparedness

Vodafone data outage in Central division

Katy Perry, John Mayer reunite

Tourism Fiji in US superyacht show

Summer of judgment looms for Australia against India

Biden pledges record $4 billion to World Bank for poorest countries

Taylor Swift's gift for WAG

Croatia into Nations League quarter-finals with Portugal draw

Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits embattled frontline town

Late penalty earns Spain 3-2 win over Switzerland

Study to combat online misinformation and hate speech

Rosanna Pansino smokes dad's ashes

Poland's opposition to lose funds after electoral commission ruling

Dupont leads World Rugby sevens player of the year nominees

Scotland rescue Nations League relegation playoff with late Poland win

Three men arrested in drug raids

Market Fiji as a health tourism destination: Dr. Raju

Russia vetoes UN Security Council action on Sudan war

South Korea 'strongly confident' US alliance will thrive under Trump

Fiji edging closer to Tier-One rugby status: DPM Kamikamica

$29.2 billion boost for global climate-smart farming

Fiji demands global fossil fuel phase-out

Being patient paid off in the second half: Byrne

Calls for urgent action at COP29

Josh Addo-Carr joins Parramatta Eels for 2025 NRL Season

G20 summit kicks off with global pact to fight hunger, poverty

Police probe sex workers claims

Proper medical equipment can save lives

Germany firmly focused on 2026 World Cup says coach Nagelsmann

Convincing communities key to rural and maritime development

Collaboration and innovation key for Fiji’s future

Access to sewer sanitation structures

Rafa Nadal is more focused on helping Spain win Davis Cup

Panthers signing CB Caleb Farley to active roster

Fiji launches initiative to transform ageing coconut trees

Namena Island Resort poised to create new jobs

Jennifer Lopez stuns at Governors

Hezbollah media head killed in Israeli strike on Beirut

FBC secures broadcast rights for schools athletics

Fiji on track to welcome one million visitors

Fossil fuel treaty gains momentum

Adaptation investment is vital: Raitzer

Fiji Men’s 7s gain key insights at Mataso Sevens

World looks to G20 in Rio for breakthrough in climate talks

Fiji's second-half performance “Rubbish”, says Sherman

Knox Jolie-Pitt red carpet return

Families urged to follow visa rules

Society calls for awareness of prostate cancer

Tropical Depression Sara drenches Honduras, at least one dead

Tahiti survive Vanuatu's second half onslaught to qualify for semi-finals

Deputy PM says more spent on fossil fuel subsidies than on at-risk nations

U.S. fans celebrate K-pop group 17 amid company tussle

Fiji FA awards night to return after 3 years

Accessing climate finance a hurdle for Pacific states, says Prasad

Boy George on fame and Madonna

Four small businesses receive financial boost

Final T20 between England and West Indies washed out

Irish actor Jon Kenny dies

Biden allows Ukraine to use US arms to strike inside Russia

Nayacalevu credits fitness in comeback win

New scheme allows spouses to join PALM workers

Health systems under threat from climate crisis

Wara in mixed emotions after draw with New Caledonia

Charli XCX revives "Domingo"

Australia invests $125m to power renewables in Pacific

Court calls for psychiatric explanation

Netball Fiji work on last-minute improvements

Fiji Architects seek solutions to address skills gap

Senegal votes for lawmakers in test for new president

New Zealand's Finau out, Barrett in doubt for Italy test

Proposed airport runway extension will drive Taveuni tourism

Deeley brothers commit $10m to transform Beachcomber Resort

Denmark's Victoria wins Miss Universe

Tourism Fiji gears up for AdventureNEXT 2024

Bangladesh deaths from dengue cross 400 as outbreak worsens

Around 1,500 killed in Bangladesh protests that ousted PM Hasina

Dakuwaqa joins camp

Accident lands 13 in hospital

Glastonbury 2025 tickets sell out in 35 minutes

Rabiot and Digne help France to secure top spot with win over Italy

Alan Jones arrested over alleged indecent assaults

China's second mass attack in a week spurs soul-searching

Robbie Williams slams ex-manager

Last-gasp goal hands Israel first win of Nations League campaign

Australia to cash in on global green energy shortfalls

England thrash Ireland with second-half goal rush

Russia pounds Ukraine's power grid in 'massive' air strike

Hard work key to Suva futsal's IDC victory

Big polluters blocking progress on key agenda item

Investigation launched into alleged assault by police officer

NFP slams Chaudhry for hypocrisy over leadership critique

89 projects drive resilience in rural communities

Mr. & Ms. Fiji Bodybuilding dates confirmed

Healthy living key to combating cancer crisis

Tyson 'almost died' months before Paul defeat

Renovation planned for RSMS

Breaking the waves of addiction

Fiji eyes health tourism growth

Wales suffer record loss in heavy Australia defeat

Rising seas threaten island hospitals

Pumas bolstered by return of key players for France test

No need to visit India for open-heart surgery: Patient

Slovakia reach BJK Cup semis after eliminating Australia

McIlroy wins DP World Tour Championship and sixth race to Dubai title

Fiji secures semi-final spot in World Cup Oceania Qualifiers

GCC to reintroduce iTaukei scholarship

Trump seen as savior by Christians

Flying Fijians stage stunning comeback

First Aboriginal author wins prize

Tourism leaders commit to climate action

Call for establishment of evacuation center

Xi signals cooperation with Trump

Fiji 7s to work on discipline and consistency

Tyson has no regrets after final fight

Tyson vs Paul fans 'furious' at Netflix problems

Verata House crowned champs at Druavesi Golf tournament

UN urges G20 on climate finance

Residents demand action on unsafe water supply

Albanese delays emissions target update

Kolinisau’s birthday win: Fiji Blues claim Mataso 7s title

Eight dead after stabbing at school in eastern China

New insurance transforms lives

Diddy faces witness tampering claims

Minister calls for major climate finance boost

California confirms first clade I mpox case

60 million viewers for Paul-Tyson match

FRCS enhances collaboration with businesses

HIES critical for data collection

Fijian 7s team departs for Dubai

Hera Pheri 3 filming set to begin in 2025

Tanivanuakula and Bose set for 7s debut in Dubai

G7 vows tough costs for Russia

France beat New Zealand in thriller

Israeli strike kills 10 at Gaza school

War will 'end sooner' with Trump as president: Zelensky

Fiji beats Spain, debut try for Turagacoke

GCC seeks return of presidential appointment powers

Fiji takes lead on climate health solutions

Rewa women dominate to claim futsal title

Council targets gender equality in leadership

Johnson helps Australia beat Pakistan to win series

Prasad shines at Miss Earth 2024

Relentless South Africa hand England fifth-straight loss

Chelsea tops WSL beating Man City

Suva retains IDC Futsal title

Drua 7s wins Bowl final

Jake Paul defeats boxing legend Mike Tyson

COP29 stalls amid global tensions

TRC aims for equal growth

Jeff Beck's guitars and amps to go on sale in London

Connectivity challenges threaten Pacific tourism goals

Flying Fijians fine-tune defense and kicking

PSH performs historic first open-heart surgery

LTA urges caution after road accident

US judge strikes down Biden overtime pay rule

Recovery is paramount for Bula Boys: Sherman

Fiji White falls in Mataso 7s semifinal

Argentina seizes Nazi-era weaponry

Harry continues legal battle against sun

Nausori benefits from new outlet

Border town stands amid conflict