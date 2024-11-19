Major high-rise projects planned for Suva

Two multimillion-dollar projects by Pacific Towers can be expected for Suva soon.

Construction Industry Council President Jon Orton says this will include an apartment building and a hotel building.

He says the developments will be in the heart of the capital city.

“We are working on the rezoning for a property in the middle of town that is going to have a 12-story hotel on it and a 10-story apartment block, and that is to meet the needs for Suva beds.”

Orton says for the first building, it will have 10 stories of hotel rooms and suites and two stories of public areas.

The apartment building, on the other hand, will have 10 floors of one, two, and three-bedroom self-contained apartments.

He says there will also be underground parking, a swimming pool, restaurants, spas, and fitness centers, as well as rooftop restaurants.

Orton adds he is optimistic these developments will address the need for more beds when travelers visit Suva.

He also says he believes that architects are working on finalizing some other big projects, and information will be revealed once ready.

Orton adds that the interest in new developments in the country looks positive, as a lot of developments are being undertaken in the tourism industry, particularly in the Western Division.