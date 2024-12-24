Major fire averted at CJS mall

There was minimal damage to the CJS Mall in Labasa following a fire incident last night.

Mall manager Jiten Kumar confirmed that business continues as usual on the first two floors, while the third floor has been cordoned off and is out of bounds.

Kumar said the fire originated in a restaurant kitchen on the second floor and spread to the third floor, damaging CJS office equipment.

Staff were seen cleaning the top floor, where a bar and cinema are located.

The fire was contained last night thanks to the quick response of the National Fire Authority and Fiji Police Force in Labasa.