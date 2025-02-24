Major climate grant to safeguard pacific tuna stocks

[File Photo]

The Green Climate Fund has approved a $156.8 million initiative to help tuna-dependent Pacific Island communities adapt to climate change, marking GCF’s largest-ever grant initiative.

The project will benefit 3.3 million people across the Pacific, focusing on strengthening Fish Aggregating Device programs and developing advanced warning systems for tuna stock distribution.

While tuna is crucial to Fiji’s economy, climate change threatens the industry with warming seas and altered fish migration patterns.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu says the project exemplifies regional partnerships and forward-thinking solutions. He adds that securing tuna fisheries not only supports economies but also preserves a way of life central to Pacific communities for generations.

The project will be implemented over seven years in collaboration with the Ministry of Fisheries and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

