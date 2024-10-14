Major changes for mobile wallets

Mobile network operators in Fiji have now successfully integrated into the National Payment Architecture.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji today officially launched this integration, which makes life easier for individuals by allowing them to transfer money between bank accounts and mobile wallets.

RBF Governor Arif Ali says this is much more than a technological upgrade, adding that it’s a leap toward a more inclusive, connected, and user-friendly financial ecosystem.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali states that this transformation is not only about individual consumers; it is also about empowering businesses of all sizes.

“It means that every business, from the corner shop to the market vendor can now accept mobile wallet payments and seamlessly transfer funds to their bank accounts, it means better cash flow lower transaction costs and more opportunities to grow, invest and innovate.”

ANZ Fiji Country Head Rabih Yazbek says this is a big step forward for Fiji because, due to the remote locations of its islands, it is not possible to have bank branches everywhere.

“The way I look at the MNO GO LIVE is every single transaction from a wallet into the bank account or the other way is one less cash transaction that needs to take place in the economy. And that is huge.

The RBF states that this is the third phase of the National Payment System, promoting inclusion by opening doors for thousands of people who have been excluded from the formal financial system.