Maintain caution: Atalifo

The low pressure system that brought adverse weather to the country over the past three days has moved further south of the Fiji group.

Fiji Meteorological Service Acting Director, Terry Atalifo says he expects the weather to improve but he urged the public to maintain safety precautions as floodwaters are expected to recede in some parts of the country over the next few days.

“Given that we received a lot of rainfall in the last few days, the soil is very saturated. The afternoon and evening showers can trigger flash floods but we don’t expect anything extreme. We don’t anticipate our rivers to burst their banks so I think all these risks have reduced significantly compared to the last few days.”

Article continues after advertisement

Atalifo says the flood alert for the major rivers of Tuva, Nadi, Vitogo, Ba, Nasivi, Yaqara, Penang and Rakiraki have been cancelled.