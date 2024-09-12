Mahogany production set to double in two years

[Source: Ministry of Forestry, Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Forestry Alitia Bainivalu says Fiji’s mahogany plantation is expected to double its production in the next 18-24 months, increasing total wood production to nearly 600,000 cubic meters per year.

However, she notes that achieving this goal requires a focus on key areas to maximize the value of wood products.

Bainivalu emphasizes that obtaining certification for mahogany plantations and investing in marketing and industrial processing are essential.

Speaking at the International Tropical Timber Organisation Conference in Macao, China Bainivalu says these steps will ensure the production of high-quality products for target markets.

She adds that similar to the pine plantations, they are now actively pursuing FSC certification for mahogany.

Another significant challenge for the industry is the impact of climate change. For example, the clear distinction between wet and dry seasons is diminishing, complicating plantation planning and harvesting. Longer dry periods and rising temperatures are increasing the risk of forest fires, a major issue for pine plantations. Additionally, there is uncertainty about how main plantation species will adapt to changing weather patterns.

Bainivalu notes that, since all of Fiji’s commercial plantations are of a single species, the risks – including pest and disease incursions—are significantly higher.