Magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Vanuatu damages US embassy

A magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck Vanuatu on Tuesday afternoon. [Facebook: Development Mode via ABC]

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Vanuatu’s capital Port Vila on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with footage showing damage to a building hosting the United States embassy.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), USGS said.

There were no initial reports of injuries or deaths.

Footage posted on social media showed buckled windows and collapsed concrete pillars on a building hosting foreign missions in the capital, including the U.S., British, French and New Zealand embassies.

Reuters was able to confirm the location from the colour of the building, window panels and tree line that matched file imagery.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System cancelled an initial tsunami warning for Vanuatu.

Authorities in neighbouring New Zealand and Australia said there was no tsunami threat to their countries.

USGS said there was no tsunami threat to the U.S. territories of Guam and American Samoa.