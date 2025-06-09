LTA urges sober driving

[Photo: FILE]

The Land Transport Authority has raised an alarm over drink driving and road accidents as Fiji enters the New Year.

Three pedestrians have died while intoxicated, and 261 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence between November and December.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa said nine DUI cases have been referred for show cause. More proceedings are expected as drivers continue to ignore traffic rules.

He said drink driving, speeding, and careless behaviour leave permanent scars on families.

Rokosawa is urging drivers to plan ahead, designate sober drivers and avoid alcohol before driving.

Pedestrians, he states, must stay visible, use safe crossings, and avoid walking intoxicated.

Passengers should refuse rides with impaired drivers.

He stressed road safety is a shared responsibility and called on everyone to celebrate responsibly and arrive alive.

