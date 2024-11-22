LTA to crackdown on violations with festive season enforcement

[File Photo]

The Land Transport Authority will come down hard on drivers who disregard traffic laws and the spotlight will be on repeat offenders.

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says the Authority will continue showcause proceedings against individuals engaged in reckless driving and traffic violations.

He says the proceedings serve as a reminder that there are consequences for endangering lives on the roads.

Rokosawa says LTA will not hesitate to take further action against repeat offenders who disregard traffic laws and public safety.

He adds that LTA, in collaboration with the Fiji Police Force, is intensifying joint enforcement operations throughout the festive season.

These efforts will focus on curbing speeding, reckless driving, and other traffic violations, particularly in high-risk areas.

The LTA CEO says their enforcement teams will actively patrol and conduct spot checks to ensure compliance with traffic rules.

He is also urging pedestrians and passengers to remain vigilant.