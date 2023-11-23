LTA text platform stats revealed

The Land Transport Authority is currently at the forefront of communication, having received a total of 1,414 texts so far this year through its text-free platform.

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau shared this information during his response to an inquiry from the Opposition in Parliament this week.

Out of the 1,414 messages received on the LTA 582 platform, 996 underwent thorough analysis and registration by the LTA.

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau

On the flip side, 418 messages turned out to be irrelevant, including blank messages.

In addition to the quantitative breakdown, Minister Ro Filipe provided insights into the nature of the messages.

Some of the prevalent complaints encompass dangerous and careless driving, driver conduct, over-speeding, illegal operation of private vehicles, use of mobile communication, bus service grievances, failure to obey traffic lights, and inconsiderate driving, among others.

Taking swift action, the LTA has successfully resolved 84% of the registered complaints.

However, the remaining 16% are currently on hold due to either a lack of information from the complainant or reluctance to provide a written statement.

Minister Ro Filipe emphasizes that the proactive measures taken by the LTA, including counseling drivers verbally and in writing, as well as issuing Traffic Infringement Notices (TINs) when deemed appropriate.