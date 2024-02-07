LTA receives school patrol items

Land Transport Authority acting Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa says school patrol items play a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of the youngest road users.

He made the comments during the handover of these items from TotalEnergies Marketing (Fiji) Pte Limited yesterday.

Rokosawa says the LTA will hand over the school patrol items to 20 different schools across the three regions in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they anticipate these items will impact about 5000-6000 students.

Rokosawa says teams from LTA undertake school visitations apart from community outreach on road safety awareness and education.

He assured that they will also take stock of the items for each school in terms of its durability or if there is a need to look into replenishing these.

TotalEnergies Managing Director Dennis-Michael Cuaycong says the company is committed to promoting awareness and education on road safety.