LTA CEO warns public against obstructing officers

[Source: LTA/ Facebook]

Land Transport Authority Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa warns the public to exercise sound judgment when interacting with enforcement officers.

Rokosawa says obstructing an officer in performing their duties constitutes an offence under Section 75(5) of the Land Transport Act 1998.

He stresses that those found guilty of such obstruction are liable to penalties as prescribed by law.

Article continues after advertisement

Rokosawa says it is vital to understand that enforcement officers are carrying out their duties to ensure compliance with traffic laws and promote safer roads for all users.

The Act empowers police or authorized officers to examine any motor vehicle or trailer reasonably suspected of being used in connection with an offence under the Act.

He says the Act also allows officers to enter premises without a warrant if they believe the vehicle is located there and to remain on-site for inspection purposes.

Rokosawa stresses that dangerous driving and non-compliance with traffic regulations remain significant contributors to road accidents.

The CEO says actions that obstruct or interfere with their duties undermine the Authority’s ongoing efforts to curb road accidents and save lives.