Lomaiviti Province urged to engage in development

[Source: Ministry of Forestry, Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry for Fisheries and Forestry is urging the people of Lomaiviti to seek assistance from the Ministry and explore development opportunities.

Speaking at the Lomaiviti Province Development Committee Meeting in Suva yesterday, Minister Kalaveti Ravu stated the importance of local involvement in national development efforts.

The Minister notes that he receives many requests for help from other provinces, but very few from Lomaiviti.

He adds that a key goal of the Ministry is to support local tribes (Yavusa).

Ravu also reaffirms the Ministry’s commitment to informing communities about development plans and encouraging them to voice their needs.

He emphasizes the importance of Lomaiviti Province following government policies for its growth.

The Minister is also expected to tour the Eastern Division in the coming months.