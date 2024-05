[File Photo]

A 30-man pine logging crew is now camping in Muani Village in Ravitaki, Kadavu, to carry out logging.

They arrived in Kadavu on Friday after a 25-hour journey from Lautoka, carrying 16 vehicles and heavy machines.

The pine harvesting operation is conducted by the Fiji Pine Trust with support from the government on barge subsidy through the Commercial Maritime Pine Subsidy.

Operations in Muani have commenced gradually.