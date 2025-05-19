Local voices drive resilience summit

Josaia Tokoni [Source: Fiji AHP - Australian Humanitarian Partnership/ Facebook]

Fiji Council of Social Services Program Manager Josaia Tokoni says communities play a vital role in shaping disaster response strategies.

Speaking at the two-day Localization Summit in Suva, Tokoni said the event reviews progress in localizing disaster response and resilience efforts.

He emphasized that the summit gives communities a platform to reflect on their involvement and provide honest feedback on how much decision-making power has shifted to them.

[Source: Fiji AHP – Australian Humanitarian Partnership/ Facebook]

Tokoni says a key challenge is helping people understand that localization in Fiji means equipping communities with the right resources to lead, not just handing out funds.

“In the meeting during these next two days, just to have a stop date and hear from the community how far we’ve gone in terms of localizations, how much of the work have they been given the liberty to lead, how much of the resources are being channeled to them, and how much of the talk of localizations.”

He adds that the summit builds on past lessons and promotes stronger, more accountable partnerships and resource sharing.

Groups such as the Women in Fisheries Network, Business and Disability Forum, and the Church Agency Network for Disaster Operations are also taking part, ensuring inclusive participation.

By the end of the summit, participants aim to identify ways to improve and strengthen community-led disaster approaches.

