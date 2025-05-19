News

Local voices drive resilience summit

Kamna Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

May 19, 2025 4:14 pm

Josaia Tokoni [Source: Fiji AHP - Australian Humanitarian Partnership/ Facebook]

Fiji Council of Social Services Program Manager Josaia Tokoni says communities play a vital role in shaping disaster response strategies.

Speaking at the two-day Localization Summit in Suva, Tokoni said the event reviews progress in localizing disaster response and resilience efforts.

He emphasized that the summit gives communities a platform to reflect on their involvement and provide honest feedback on how much decision-making power has shifted to them.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Fiji AHP – Australian Humanitarian Partnership/ Facebook]

Tokoni says a key challenge is helping people understand that localization in Fiji means equipping communities with the right resources to lead, not just handing out funds.

In the meeting during these next two days, just to have a stop date and hear from the community how far we’ve gone in terms of localizations, how much of the work have they been given the liberty to lead, how much of the resources are being channeled to them, and how much of the talk of localizations.”

He adds that the summit builds on past lessons and promotes stronger, more accountable partnerships and resource sharing.

Groups such as the Women in Fisheries Network, Business and Disability Forum, and the Church Agency Network for Disaster Operations are also taking part, ensuring inclusive participation.

By the end of the summit, participants aim to identify ways to improve and strengthen community-led disaster approaches.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Dilkusha and Veilomani youths end up on streets after turning 18

FBC denounces fake article

FTU calls for overhaul of school safety rules

Local voices drive resilience summit

Do not use unauthorized number plates: LTA

Lavusa Bridge repairs completed

TRC staff undergo trauma-informed training

Tudravu orders full probe after drug seizure

AMA struggles with budget cuts

Charges dropped in first case against former FBC CEO and CFO

Pacific resilience key to disaster preparedness

Austria grappling with venue, funding for next Eurovision Song Contest

Boeing enjoys a good week amid tough times

Jackson reflects on season

Fiji FA emphasises drug-free commitment ahead of Fiji FACT

Bulai finds passion in coaching

Winners of the Zee Cine Awards 2025

British mountaineer sets record 19th Everest summit

'Run through brick walls': Savea reflects as Moana Pasifika edge closer to history

Nicole Kidman champions gender equality at star-studded Cannes party

Apple boosts India's factory hopes - but a US-China deal could derail plans

Devi unveils À La Mode boutique in Nadi

Hong Kong cinema seeks resurgence with fresh faces at Cannes

New buy now, pay later rules aim to protect shoppers

We had to get back at them: Ikanivere

Kativerata encourages Jnr Bati school leavers

Tom Cruise recalls Taj Mahal visit, speaks fluent Hindi

Pope Leo XIV calls for unity at inaugural mass and meets Zelensky

Young impresses at UniSport Nationals Sydney open

TAF to launch new financial system by August

Bhindi Group launches $5M real estate project

Romania has a new president as elections take place across Europe

Rain disrupts IPL return, dampens tribute to Kohli

4kg meth smuggling attempt foiled, arrests made

Mexican Navy tall ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge, killing two

XG perform for 50,000 fans at Tokyo Dome for world tour finale

Tunabuna inspects Ba River dredging

Former US President Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer

Israel says it will allow 'basic amount' of food into Gaza, ending 10-week blockade

Weekend road accidents claim two lives

Romanian centrist Dan poised to win presidency over hard-right rival

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2025 list

Moody's downgrade intensifies investor worry about US fiscal path

Ravutaumada bids farewell after final home game

Agent behind worker abuse has political ties

FTU calls on government to act now

Camp prepares young athletes for elite level

Employers scrutinize FNU levy distribution

Prasad creates history

Vodafone and RG Nets power up tourism experience

Arsenal get job done as top-five fight set for photo finish

LGBTQI leaders urge dialogue over division

Tokaduadua wins Player of the Match in Stars win

Church backs government’s move

Arsenal relief as Rice secures narrow win over Newcastle

Villarreal shock Barcelona to dampen title celebrations

Mbappe and Bellingham give Real Madrid 2-0 win over nine-man Sevilla

FRCS Tax Crimes Taskforce steps up crackdown

Wilson stunner sinks Brentford in 3-2 comeback win for Fulham

FHL Group joins forces to clean up Suva Foreshore

Forest still dreaming of Champions League after 2-1 win at West Ham

Vardy scores on farewell as Leicester beat Ipswich 2-0

Savea wins Player of the Year

Antonio Brown detained after gunshots outside Adin Ross’ boxing event

Smurfs, dragons and aliens: Family movies lean into magic and wonder this summer

US embassy denies report of relocating Palestinians to Libya

Emotional farewell for Muntz as he heads to France

Four fierce battles light up EPL

Fijians in Tonga seen as trade ambassadors

Bulikula look to build continuity for world cup push

Man in custody over Colo-i-Suva hit-and-run

Commission urges action against discrimination

Auckland coach Corica wants more of the same after first leg win

Husband critical, Wife dies at hospital

Bird man on red carpet leaves Cannes squawking

Mexican Navy sailing ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge

SweetSip tastes success at ROC Market

Auckland United FC secure back-to-back titles at the OFC Women’s Champions League

Scheffler storms home, leads PGA Championship by three

Sweden's sauna song is hot favourite to win Eurovision

Fatal blast near Palm Spring fertility clinic

Pope Leo takes charge at grandiose inaugural Mass

Baselala’s big moment

Israel airstrike kills at least 24 in Gaza during ceasefire talks

Austria's JJ wins Eurovision crown with Wasted Love

Calls grow for real reform in Fiji’s Education Act

Teacher calls for indigenous philosophy in curriculum

Fiji to host key regional nuclear science meeting

Pride in Identity runs deep

Labasa stay unbeaten with victory over Nasinu

Companies now liable for oil spill damages: Guyana

‘Eddington’ ignites politically charged Cannes Film Festival

Home favourite Paolini downs Gauff to clinch Italian Open

Haaland suffers another Wembley blank after turning down penalty

Severe floods hit Argentina farm region

George Clooney’s ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ airs live on June 7

Five dead in helicopter collision in Finland

Trump slams Springsteen

Trump to speak to Russian, Ukrainian leaders on Monday

Young guns shine as Drua dominates Western Force

Moana Pasifika stun Blues to boost finals hopes

Rabuka prefers single-party rule, Open to coalition if necessary

Severe storms kill at least 25 in Kentucky and Missouri

Brumbies back on top after beating Reds

Starlink brings internet to remote schools

Fiji seeks greater Commonwealth support for health systems

High Court dismisses former Post Fiji employee's appeal

Palace's FA Cup final win over City was one-in-10 shot

Israeli assault kills hundreds in 72 hours

Nine reported killed in Russian strike on civilian bus in Ukraine

Drua defends turf at Lautoka

Tourism slows, but confidence remains high

Chris Brown held in custody

Devi’s homeownership dream begins

Saracens sign Fijian prop

Joseph Rodan Snr is new president of Tailevu Rugby

NCPD boosts disaster resilience with new continuity plan

Forestry sector faces changes

Justin Bieber not a victim of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Guardiola unhappy over Premier League scheduling in key FA Cup week

Lammy says UK, US working to ensure enduring India-Pakistan ceasefire, dialogue

Daniel Dae Kim making history at the Tony Awards and pushing for Asian representation on Broadway

Tom Cruise dazzles Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible' premiere

Swedish PM says jailed reporter on his way home

Alleged hit and run claims life

AMA paying more, selling less

OHS Act needs to be reviewed: Anthony

Upcoming budget promises relief says DPM

Drua focused and composed

Reece matches super rugby try record

U.S. developing plan to move 1 million Palestinians to Libya

Paresh Rawal QUITS Hera Pheri 3

Coach calls for long-term vision ahead of Pacific Mini Games

Pools confirmed for 2025 BiC Fiji FACT

Sinner sets up Italian Open final showdown with Alcaraz

Israel blasts UN aid chief

Grim scene near Sawani

Bird flu in top chicken exporter triggers trade bans

Halle Bailey gets restraining order DDG

Fear and anger in France's crypto community after spate of kidnappings

Deadly Israeli strikes pound Gaza

We joined for the people and we’ll speak for them says Takayawa

Homeownership hope for 47 Narere families

High stake clash for both the Drua and Western Force

Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine’s shared adversity

US aid cuts leave food mouldering in storage

FRU targets grassroots-to-elite alignment in development blueprint

Church warns against misuse of traditional bonds

No wage increase for the time being says Prasad

Batiyaka grateful for open door

Chelsea beat Manchester United

Villa cruise past sorry Spurs

Bruce Springsteen says Trump is ‘unfit’ and ‘incompetent’

Ukraine calls on allies to keep pressure on Russia

Democrats look to block UAE arms sales

Rewa closes gap on league leaders Labasa

Trump senior Africa adviser discussed peace plan with Rwanda

WAF under scrutiny for quality of financial reports

Drua aims for memorable send-off for departing players

FRA overhauls structure amid staff loss

Bulikula eyes Buleki for World Cup qualifier

Bulai swaps spotlight for coaching spot

Tourism Fiji seeks budget boost

Shayam is new Education PS

Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes for third year in a row

Israeli army kills five Palestinian militants

Tradition inspires youth engagement`

Fiji strengthens efforts to combat violence against children

Peru says suspect in miner killings arrested in Colombia

LTA to install 12 new portable speed cameras

Temo reaffirms judicial independence at Talanoa

Huge ice falls at Argentina's Perito Moreno glacier

Trump announces $200 billion in deals during UAE visit

Govind Park 90% done, eyes Super Rugby

Valetini ruled out due to injury

FTU raises alarm on teacher safety and burnout

94 WAF assets without lease agreements

FRA’s $84m asset dispute remains unresolved

Finau takes up hammer throw

Responsible project management for funded projects

Saru Dragons form women’s side for the first time

Warriors face big offseason decisions after playoff defeat

Cannes mourns Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza airstrike

Church reports declining congregation amidst migration

Mud balls irk top players at Quail Hollow

Fiji explores EU tuna export opportunities

Shaw-Elder praises Ministry for support

Thirteen hurt when car plows into crowd

Top security team investigating TikTok murder

Savusavu robbery suspects charged with murder

Folk culture strengthens ties

Minister emphasizes family as foundation of support

FTE sets strong pace for visitor target

Peace breakthrough unlikely as Putin declines to meet Zelenskiy

UN will not take part in US-backed aid effort in Gaza

Western Force prepared for Drua challenge

Churches toughen stance on domestic violence

Strong Flying Fijians squad shaping up for Test

AMA writes off outstanding debts

Fiji Sports Council back athletes for Mini Games