Local partnerships to strengthen disaster resilience

The World Vision South Asia and Pacific is conducting its first disaster management workshop for the Blue Pacific Continents.

The five-day workshop aims to create an ecosystem of equipped local responders to serve children and communities in the Pacific’s most vulnerable areas.

Chief Operating Officer for World Vision, Sarah Bearup, stresses that addressing climate change in the Pacific requires integrated approaches to enhance resilience to climate impacts and strengthen sustainable development.

“So, you know, building up those skills and all the tools in the toolkit to respond to disasters, whether that be preparedness, mitigation, addressing the environmental impacts, addressing the rights of people in the midst of disasters, and, of course, dignified and effective responses to disasters.”

Bearup, adds that their commitment is to strengthen the Blue Pacific 2050 Strategy by collaborating with local partners, leveraging their collective experiences and knowledge, and creating inclusive, locally-led solutions for the unique challenges in the Pacific.

“By fostering community resilience, we are building a sustainable and inclusive future where children can thrive in safe and nurturing environments.”

The theme for this Pacific Disaster Management Workshop is “Making Waves, Rising Together: Amplifying Locally Led Humanitarian Action for a Resilient and Sustainable Future.