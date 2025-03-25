Local Govt election preparations underway

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa [Source: Ministry of Housing & Community Development/Facebook]

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa met with the Electoral Commission last week, as the preparatory works for the local government elections are underway.

Nalumisa says the Ministry has been collaborating with the Electoral Commission on the fundamental aspects of the local government elections in accordance with the requirements under the Local Government Act 1972.

He says the Electoral Commission is committed to providing the necessary assistance and approvals on the ministry’s requests to ensure all the processes are complied with.

He says the meeting was imperative since the ministry had the opportunity to discuss the number of councilors that will be allocated to the different wards in the 13 municipalities.

The meeting was an opportune time for the ministry and the commissioners of the Electoral Commission to discuss the recent reforms to the Local Government Act 1972 in relation to the elections, the Draft Local Government Elections Regulations, and the rationale for the changes to the number of councilors for the respective municipal councils that range from small, medium, and large councils.

The Minister says the Ministry, in coordination with the Fijian Elections Office and the Electoral Commission, ought to carry out consultations in terms of the proposed changes to the number of councilors for each municipality.

He says the consultations should include the residents/ratepayers, political parties, youth groups, municipal councils, and relevant stakeholders.

He adds that the consultations will allow the ministry to understand the concerns and needs of the stakeholders better.

The Ministry of Local Government remains positive about carrying out the local government elections, as initially promised to the people of Fiji.

