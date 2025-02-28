Livestock forum seeks solutions for sector challenges

[ Source: MoA / Facebook ]

The livestock sector plays a critical role in our food system, contributing to a significant share of the protein requirement and contributing to the country’s self-sufficiency in meat, dairy and poultry products.

This has been highlighted by Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna while speaking during the opening of the livestock forum.

Livestock farmers, industry experts, researchers, policymakers, and development partners met at the Royal Events Centre in Sawani to try and map the way forward for the livestock sector.

Article continues after advertisement

Tunabuna says the sector faces numerous challenges, including limited access to markets, high production costs, disease outbreaks, and climate change.

He adds that these challenges hinder the sector’s growth and competitiveness, making it essential for us to come together to strategize and find solutions.

The assistant Minister says that the evolving landscape of agriculture and livestock demands that we review and refine our strategies to meet current and future challenges.

Tunabuna says the livestock forum aims to review the 2016 strategy and develop a clear, actionable roadmap with specific short-term and long-term objectives.

He adds that the government is fully committed to supporting the livestock sector through targeted investments, research, and innovations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.