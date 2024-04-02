Likely transition from El Nino to ENSO-Neutral

[File Photo]

El Nino is likely to persist until the end of this month or next month.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Services Climate Outlook, a transition to an ENSO-neutral state is likely during April to June.

The neutral state of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) occurs when water temperature anomalies in the eastern and central Pacific are between 0.5 degrees Celsius and -0.5 degrees Celsius.

It says that Fiji usually experience below-normal rainfall during an El Nino event, with impacts more likely to be witnessed during the beginning of the dry season.

On April 2024 temperatures, both maximum and minimum temperatures are likely be above normal across the group.

According to the outlook we are towards the end of the tropical cyclone season, the development of a tropical depression or disturbance can result in above-normal rainfall during the April to June period.