Lightspeed Fiji overwhelmed with demand for Starlink

Lightspeed Fiji, the authorized reseller of Starlink’s satellite broadband internet has been overwhelmed with demand for the product in Fiji.

The company has pre-sold 60 percent of its first shipment of 600 units.

Director, Richard Broadbridge says interests from businesses and individuals has provided Starlink with a lot of confidence to operate in Fiji.

Broadbridge says they serve as a lifeline within the complicated geography of Fiji.

“We are very happy to be able to help our rural communities and businesses with a reliable service. It shows there is a big need, there is no doubt that there is a need for a reliable service in rural areas, particularly where there is no coverage of any provider at all.”

Broadbridge says they are aligned with the government’s aspiration to bridge the divide over the internet among people in the country.

Lightspeed Fiji was approved to be a reseller of Starlink’s last week, after the satellite broadband internet service provider was granted a spectrum license by the Government of Fiji last year.