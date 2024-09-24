Lifeline Fiji expresses concern on elderlies’ mental health

Lifeline Fiji, an organisation that provides support for mental health has expressed grave concern on the alarming rate of suicide among the elderlies.

A worrying statistic on suicide has emerged, as individuals above the age of 60 were recorded to have the highest number of suicides so far this year.

Lifeline Fiji Director Jeremaia Merekula says the alarming statistics have highlighted the importance of creating a culture of acceptance for elderlies in society.

Merekula adds a lot of elderlies have been left in loneliness, as their report reveals that a lot of people over the age of 50 seek support for mental health.

“One of the things that we have found out is that a lot of our older, older, you know, a lot of our matua do not have a lot of people that they could talk to. And a lot of time we have succumbed to ourselves like work, family, and others.”

Merekula further says the statistics necessitates a reflection on the value of a family.

“I believe it is time that we reflect into our family values and also reach out to, you know, our elders, our moms, our dads, our grandfathers, and just let them know that they are, we care for them and we love them.”

According to the Fiji Police Force; a total of 107 cases of suicide were recorded between January and August this year, with 44 attempted suicide and 63 completed suicide.

It was noted that out of the 107 cases, there were two cases of attempted and nineteen cases of completed suicide among people above the age of 60.