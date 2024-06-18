Learn from past conflict resolutions: President

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has stressed the concept of Fiji’s ‘Ocean of Peace’ as world leaders seek a peaceful resolution to the war of aggression by Russia in Ukraine.

Speaking at the “Summit on Peace in Ukraine,” Katonivere says that, from Fiji’s perspective, addressing the human dimensions of the war instigated by Russia against Ukraine requires consideration of several critical points and strategies.

He says the urgent priority is to end the war and the torture and ill-treatment of individuals, adhering to international humanitarian law and human rights law.

The President says the Ocean of Peace notion embodies the spirit of harmony and respect for human dignity that must guide our actions.

He says they advocate for the promotion of multilateralism, adherence to the rule of law, and respect for the UN Charter, which are essential frameworks for the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

The President emphasizes that it is imperative to address the war’s humanitarian costs, particularly its detrimental impact on the global food supply chain.

He says Fiji supports the use of diplomatic channels and intermediaries that have proven effective in past engagements.