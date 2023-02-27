Leadership trainings are necessary, says Hereniko

[Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports/Facebook]

Youth leadership training is a crucial part of building the capacity of young people to become effective leaders in their communities.

This was highlighted by Director Youth and Sports Philip Hereniko during the closing of the week-long Wainibuka Young Leaders Capacity Building Training at Nabulini Village last week.

He says it is vital to equip young people with the necessary skills, knowledge, and values.

Hereniko also stressed the importance of knowing your traditional values, customs, and culture, as these represent your identity.

The Director says the training will also boost their knowledge on village awareness, cultural and traditional practices, resource-based literacy, savings and investment, and sexual reproductive health and rights.

44 youth leaders from nine villages in the tikinas (districts) of Wailevu, Nayavu, and Nailega were part of the training.

It also included youth presidents, assistant presidents, treasurers, and secretaries.