Leaders rally to break drug cycle

As drug concerns grow, Kadavu’s religious and traditional leaders are joining forces to push back against illicit activity.

The call to action was led by the Turaga na Tui Nabukelevu Ratu Apakuki Nanovo,during a talanoa session involving the Fiji Police Force, Roko Tui Kadavu and senior government officials.

The meeting followed the launch of a new task force Cagi Vou ni Ceva, focused on tackling drug-related issues through community-driven action.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu warned that if left unchecked, the drug problem could create a generational dependency.

He said the involvement of traditional and religious leaders is key to disrupting this trajectory and protecting the island’s youth from long-term harm.

Tudravu shared crime data and updates under Operation Sasamaki, a national initiative targeting narcotics across Fiji.

He told leaders and residents that the nation is now fighting two battles: the war on drugs and the challenge of shifting mindsets rooted in denial and silence.

While visiting police stationed in Kavala and Vunisea during the Easter weekend, Tudravu acknowledged their commitment and encouraged greater community involvement.

He said enforcement alone cannot resolve the issue and called for stronger alliances between communities, local authorities and government bodies.

