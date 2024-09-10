Le Saos is new French Ambassador to Fiji

[Source: Julie Le Saos - Supplied]

Julie Le Saos is the new French Ambassador to Fiji having arrived into the country on September 3rd.

Ambassador Le Saos officially started in her capacity after presenting her credentials yesterday to President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the State House in Suva.

Ambassador Le Saos brings a wealth of experience in the diplomatic space.

Ambassador Le Saos says she is grateful to be given the opportunity to serve as French Ambassador to Fiji.

She adds that Fiji is an important partner for France and the two countries share the same willingness to contribute positively to a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Pacific region.

Le Saos says she has much to learn and Fiji can count on her personal commitment, as well as the commitment of all the French Embassy team and the French network in Fiji to continue to enhance and strengthen Fiji-France relations.

Ambassador Le Saos also took the opportunity to thank her predecessor, François-Xavier Leger, for everything he accomplished during the last three years.