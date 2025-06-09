Lautoka prioritizes climate resilience

Lautoka is strengthening its focus on climate resilience and disaster preparedness through the implementation of its first Voluntary Local Review (VLR) Report.

The report, launched today, aligns Lautoka’s local development plans with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and outlines key actions to build a more sustainable and inclusive city.

The initiative makes Lautoka only the second city in Fiji and the Pacific, after Suva, to complete a VLR, a milestone that reflects growing efforts among Pacific cities to localize global sustainability goals.

Article continues after advertisement

Head of Service for the Lautoka City Council, Shalend Singh, says the VLR emphasizes the need for stronger systems to manage the impacts of climate change, particularly in vulnerable communities.

“We are already seeing the effects of climate change in our city, from flooding to waste management challenges, and this report allows us to plan ahead using a more coordinated, data-driven approach.”

He adds that the Council has developed a Disaster Waste Management Contingency Plan, the first of its kind in the Pacific, to support recovery and cleanup after natural disasters.

“This plan gives us a clear framework to act quickly after severe weather events and ensure our response is both efficient and environmentally responsible.”

The Council says the report will guide future planning, strengthen partnerships, and ensure Lautoka continues to lead by example in sustainable urban development and climate adaptation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.