[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Roads Authority has mobilized contractors in Nabua as a landslip occurred this morning.

This has resulted in one side of the road being blocked.

FRA says warning signs have been placed for safety reasons as large rocks are scattered on the road.

[Source: Supplied]

Motorists and pedestrians travelling along Mead Road are urged to be vigilant.



[Source: Supplied]