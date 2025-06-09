Landowners to benefit from land reforms

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Thousands of landowners and farmers are expected to benefit from reforms aimed at improving land management, access to water and economic opportunities.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo says the Ministry’s $37.1 million allocation from the 2026–2027 financial year will support improvements in land

administration and service delivery.

He says 18,173.67 acres of land previously held for public purposes have been returned to rightful landowning units over the past year.

The Ministry is also moving to digitise land records, survey information and geological data through a $258,330 programme.

Vosarogo says this will improve access to information and make land services more efficient.

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For rural communities, $6.2 million has been allocated to the groundwater assistance programme.

Vosarogo says agriculture diversification will also create opportunities for rural communities, with coffee, cocoa, pineapple and vanilla among the emerging industries.

He adds that one million coffee seedlings are being planted across 500 acres, while Fiji’s cocoa industry has the potential to increase production from about 100 tonnes to 500

tonnes and involve thousands of farmers.