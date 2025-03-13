Land Transport Amendment Bill passed

The Parliament has passed the Land Transport Amendment Bill today, bringing significant changes to the country’s driver licensing system to enhance road safety.

The amendment introduces a revised framework for provisional licenses, replacing key terms in the existing law to allow for a structured transition through different licensing stages.

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says this change aims to strengthen regulations for new drivers and ensure alignment with legislative standards, fostering responsible driving practices.

He revealed that Fiji recorded 54 road fatalities in 2024, a decline from 78 in 2023.



Transport Minister, Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

However, Tuisawau says 20 percent of last year’s fatalities were linked to speeding and reckless driving by provisional license holders.

“This modification will provide the legal flexibility required to introduce and enforce the P1 and P2 licensing stages and provide more leeway for the LTA in terms of those in this category who are continuously in charge. It will ensure that the system is properly aligned with legislative requirements and promoting a culture of safe driving.”

Under the new system, provisional drivers who commit traffic offences will have their provisional period extended by three months.

Tuiwasau stresses those with three offences will lose their license and may have to restart as learners.

Independent MP Faiyaz Koya, supported the bill saying that a particular person right to have a full license is not enough.

“I think it’s a little a bit dangerous always when we allow the discussion. The idea of the best thing would be, it snot just provisional drivers who cause the nasty statistics in Fiji.”

Joseph Nand who also supporting the bill stresses the current driver education system in Fiji has a hearing gap that has an absence of night driver training.

Nand proposed that we intergrate night driving training into the curriculum of driving school across the country.

He says this will help drivers are have necessary skills while driving.

Ro Filipe stresses the need for stricter vehicle inspections to address defects and improve road safety, particularly regarding high beam usage at night, which many drivers seem unaware of.

He highlights that while drivers may pass the driving test and know the rules, maturity and responsible behavior on the road remain a major concern.

He acknowledges ongoing efforts to improve driving competencies through provisional licenses but notes that reckless driving habits persist.

Ro Filipe also raises concerns about the regulation of electric vehicles, driving schools, and the role of parents in teaching children to drive.

He points out potential conflicts of interest if parental instruction were to be formally integrated into the driving school system.

