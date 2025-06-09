Land in Nadarivatu to be returned to native owners

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that the cabinet has approved the return of Native Grant 2 in Nadarivatu to its rightful owners.

The rightful owner, Mataqali Nadala, Yavusa Nubu, will receive their land after more than 100 years.

Rabuka says this land was first acquired by the Colonial Government in 1905 for public purposes.

He adds that the purpose has now ended, and it is only right that the land goes back to its people.

Rabuka says all existing leases on NG2 will now be administered by the iTaukei Lands Trust Board to ensure fair and sustainable management for the benefit of Mataqali Nadala.

He stresses that this is about recognising heritage, ownership, and the unbreakable connection between the people and their land.

