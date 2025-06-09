Lakeba women acknowledged for continued accountability

The Lakeba Women’s Group in Namuka, Macuta has been commended for over 40 years of consistent accountability, submitting monthly reports that make it easier for the government to provide support.

Minister for Women and Children, Sashi Kiran, says this model shows that women can lead community projects without relying solely on government assistance.

She says the club has raised its own funds, developed a resource centre, and maintained income-generating activities like fishing and seaweed harvesting.

Article continues after advertisement

“For 40 years, they have been raising their own money and managing their resource centre. They have weekly and monthly meetings, submit reports to us, and this accountability makes it easier for us to support them.”



Minister for Women and Children, Sashi Kiran.

Kiran adds that women in the community are thriving as entrepreneurs, earning a steady income from selling nama and other produce at the Labasa market.

Women’s club president, Mereseini Rasivi, says the group is grateful for the government’s immediate support.

“This is the first assistance of this kind we’ve received from the government since the last Rabuka government. Before, we had to borrow cooking utensils from nearby villages for big events. Now with our own, we are forever thankful, as it will benefit all of us.”

The Minister also stated that the group has requested awareness programs on gender-based violence and child abuse. These issues are among the most frequently reported cases in the Northern Division, and the Ministry is prioritising them for all villages and communities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.