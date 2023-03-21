Lack of qualified teachers a challenge for the Ministry

Minister of Education Aseri Radrodro

Qualified resources personnel to teach students with disabilities is a challenge for the Ministry of Education.

While celebrating the World Down Syndrome Day today, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the Tertiary Scholarships and Loan Schemes is offering 50 In-service scholarships for teachers to upgrade their qualifications in Bachelor of Education in Special and Inclusive Education to address this issue to some extent.

Radrodro says the Ministry is also working with its Education Partners to improve and invest in teacher training and resource materials towards equitable, special and inclusive education.

Approximately six percent of the total students with disabilities enrolled in our schools are with Down syndrome and Radrodro says the 18 special schools with their stakeholders every year celebrate World Down Syndrome Day to raise awareness through March Pass, School based programmes, inclusive of their local community and other service providers.

Radrodro also highlights that the Ministry is committed to upholding the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and 2018 Disability Act to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development.

The Ministry continues to provide additional $500.00 Special and Inclusive Education Grant, together with $250.00 Free Education Grant, to further support students with disabilities with their Learning Educational Needs and reasonable accommodation.

There are 18 Special Schools and 122 mainstream inclusive schools in Fiji where our students with Disabilities receive their education.