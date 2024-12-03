Lack of child experts in rehabilitation centers a concern, says Minister

[Source: TSKP]

Fiji is currently facing a significant shortage of child experts to assist with the rehabilitation of children in the country’s care facilities, says Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya.

Speaking in Parliament earlier today, Tabuya responded to questions regarding the government’s efforts to remove children from the streets, revealing that while centers have been established by organizations such as the Salvation Army and Inspire Pacific, there is a lack of specialized professionals such as child psychologists and psychiatrists to support vulnerable children.

The Minister says while the government is exploring ways to repurpose existing funding to enhance the services at these centers, the process is slow.

“We are in a position where these rehabilitation centers urgently need the expertise of child psychologists and child psychiatrists, which we currently lack in Fiji. These children, particularly those dealing with drug issues or other challenges, need professional care that we simply do not have the capacity to provide locally.”

This includes the possibility of introducing a clinical component to the child well-being centers, particularly to support the rehabilitation of children with drug dependencies.

However, Tabuya emphasized that such initiatives would require extensive planning, including calls for proposals from private sector or international clinics experienced in child rehabilitation.