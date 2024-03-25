Labourer allegedly tricked victim out of $587

A 35-year-old labourer from Soasoa, Labasa, was arrested and charged by police yesterday for obtaining financial advantage.

It is alleged that between the 20th and 21st of March last year, the suspect dishonestly obtained cash amounting to $587 from a member of the public through the M-PAiSA platform.

The police investigation revealed that the victim received a Viber message with a profile picture of the director of a company based in Labasa asking for $230.00, which will be paid back the next morning during business hours.

Police say the victim thought that it was a genuine message, hence remitting the said cash via M-PAiSA.

It adds that later, she received another message asking for more due to an urgent matter, and she sent another $357.00 through internet banking.

Police say the victim later realized that it was a scam and reported the matter to the police.

The 35-year-old will be appearing in custody at Labasa Magistrate Court today.